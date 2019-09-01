Reviewing Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX)’s and Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)’s results

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) and Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton Dickinson and Company 245 3.97 N/A 4.80 52.69 Conformis Inc. 3 1.64 N/A -0.64 0.00

Demonstrates Becton Dickinson and Company and Conformis Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Becton Dickinson and Company and Conformis Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton Dickinson and Company 0.00% 4.4% 1.7% Conformis Inc. 0.00% -97.8% -50.6%

Risk and Volatility

Becton Dickinson and Company’s volatility measures that it’s 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.12 beta. Conformis Inc. has a 2.21 beta and it is 121.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Becton Dickinson and Company’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Conformis Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Conformis Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Becton Dickinson and Company.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Becton Dickinson and Company and Conformis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton Dickinson and Company 0 1 2 2.67 Conformis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Becton Dickinson and Company has a 6.92% upside potential and an average target price of $271.5. On the other hand, Conformis Inc.’s potential upside is 63.55% and its average target price is $3.5. The results provided earlier shows that Conformis Inc. appears more favorable than Becton Dickinson and Company, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.8% of Becton Dickinson and Company shares are held by institutional investors while 34.2% of Conformis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Becton Dickinson and Company’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.8% of Conformis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Becton Dickinson and Company -1.35% -0.69% 7.28% 2.98% 2.24% 12.2% Conformis Inc. 1.85% -33.01% 12.2% 401.82% 185.04% 670.95%

For the past year Becton Dickinson and Company was less bullish than Conformis Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Becton Dickinson and Company beats Conformis Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment provides integrated systems for specimen collection; safety-engineered blood collection, automated blood culturing and tuberculosis culturing, and microorganism identification and drug susceptibility systems; molecular testing systems for infectious diseases and womenÂ’s health; liquid-based cytology systems for cervical cancer screening; rapid diagnostic assays; microbiology laboratory automation, and plated media products; fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers; monoclonal antibodies and kits for performing cell analysis; reagent systems for life science research; molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation for genomics research; clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers; and cell culture media supplements for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The company markets its products through independent distribution channels and sales representatives to healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and general public. It has a strategic collaboration with FlowJo, LLC. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

ConforMIS, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells customized joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product for treatment of the medial or lateral compartment of the knee, as well as provides iJigs, customized single-use patient-specific instruments. It is also developing iTotal Hip, a customized total hip replacement implant. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Singapore, and Hong Kong. ConforMIS, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.