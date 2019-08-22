Reviewing Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX)’s and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s results

This is a contrast between Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton Dickinson and Company 244 4.00 N/A 4.80 52.69 BioLife Solutions Inc. 18 18.19 N/A 0.16 122.24

Demonstrates Becton Dickinson and Company and BioLife Solutions Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. BioLife Solutions Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Becton Dickinson and Company. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Becton Dickinson and Company’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of BioLife Solutions Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton Dickinson and Company 0.00% 4.4% 1.7% BioLife Solutions Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 8.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.12 beta indicates that Becton Dickinson and Company is 12.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, BioLife Solutions Inc. has beta of 1.38 which is 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Becton Dickinson and Company is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival BioLife Solutions Inc. is 14.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 13. BioLife Solutions Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Becton Dickinson and Company.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and BioLife Solutions Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton Dickinson and Company 0 1 2 2.67 BioLife Solutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$271.5 is Becton Dickinson and Company’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 7.16%. On the other hand, BioLife Solutions Inc.’s potential upside is 1.06% and its consensus target price is $21. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Becton Dickinson and Company seems more appealing than BioLife Solutions Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.8% of Becton Dickinson and Company shares and 47.7% of BioLife Solutions Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Becton Dickinson and Company’s shares. Comparatively, 2.8% are BioLife Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Becton Dickinson and Company -1.35% -0.69% 7.28% 2.98% 2.24% 12.2% BioLife Solutions Inc. -4.12% 9.66% 11% 45.24% 7.5% 58.52%

For the past year Becton Dickinson and Company’s stock price has smaller growth than BioLife Solutions Inc.

Summary

BioLife Solutions Inc. beats Becton Dickinson and Company on 8 of the 12 factors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment provides integrated systems for specimen collection; safety-engineered blood collection, automated blood culturing and tuberculosis culturing, and microorganism identification and drug susceptibility systems; molecular testing systems for infectious diseases and womenÂ’s health; liquid-based cytology systems for cervical cancer screening; rapid diagnostic assays; microbiology laboratory automation, and plated media products; fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers; monoclonal antibodies and kits for performing cell analysis; reagent systems for life science research; molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation for genomics research; clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers; and cell culture media supplements for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The company markets its products through independent distribution channels and sales representatives to healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and general public. It has a strategic collaboration with FlowJo, LLC. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. The company offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 for cryopreservation of stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services; contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, fill, and finish services of liquid media products; and precision thermal packaging products and cloud-hosted Web applications. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, drug discovery markets, comprising hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, hair transplant centers, and suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.