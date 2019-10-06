Reviewing Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH)’s and Its Rivals results

As Residential Construction company, Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Beazer Homes USA Inc. has 88.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 68.65% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Beazer Homes USA Inc. has 1.7% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 6.50% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Beazer Homes USA Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beazer Homes USA Inc. 206,547,619.05% -3.30% -0.90% Industry Average 6.06% 17.26% 7.90%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Beazer Homes USA Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Beazer Homes USA Inc. 27.76M 13 0.00 Industry Average 329.46M 5.43B 10.61

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Beazer Homes USA Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Beazer Homes USA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.75 2.73 2.70

As a group, Residential Construction companies have a potential upside of 95.07%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Beazer Homes USA Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Beazer Homes USA Inc. 6.64% 20.33% -13.95% -2.66% -8.79% 23.63% Industry Average 5.53% 9.15% 11.79% 22.84% 21.69% 36.73%

For the past year Beazer Homes USA Inc. has weaker performance than Beazer Homes USA Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Beazer Homes USA Inc. is 153.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.53. In other hand, Beazer Homes USA Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Beazer Homes USA Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Beazer Homes USA Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.