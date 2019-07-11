Reviewing Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI)’s and Its Rivals results

As Broadcasting – Radio company, Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.79% of all Broadcasting – Radio’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.48% of all Broadcasting – Radio companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. 0.00% 4.00% 1.60% Industry Average 12.63% 182.36% 12.73%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. N/A 4 8.83 Industry Average 596.46M 4.72B 9.87

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.43 2.79

As a group, Broadcasting – Radio companies have a potential upside of 88.17%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. -3.71% -3.46% -18.61% -42.83% -64.41% -3.2% Industry Average 5.03% 2.58% 20.61% 14.80% 13.56% 20.81%

For the past year Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. has -3.20% weaker performance while Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.’s rivals have 20.81% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.61 and has 1.61 Quick Ratio. Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.02 shows that Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.19 which is 19.38% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of March 21, 2017, it owned and operated 63 stations, including 45 FM and 18 AM stations located in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.