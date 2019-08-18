Reviewing Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN)’s and Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) and Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the General Building Materials industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. 36 0.29 N/A 0.04 953.42 Trex Company Inc. 71 7.24 N/A 2.19 37.38

Table 1 highlights Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. and Trex Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Trex Company Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. and Trex Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1% Trex Company Inc. 0.00% 38.7% 27.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.39 beta indicates that Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. is 39.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Trex Company Inc.’s 109.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Trex Company Inc. is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Trex Company Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. and Trex Company Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. 0 4 2 2.33 Trex Company Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.’s upside potential is 29.17% at a $38.79 consensus target price. Competitively Trex Company Inc. has a consensus target price of $80.25, with potential downside of -6.41%. The information presented earlier suggests that Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. looks more robust than Trex Company Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. shares and 98.8% of Trex Company Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Trex Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. -2.82% -4.38% -3.62% -0.58% -13.9% 14.22% Trex Company Inc. 14.69% 14.95% 24.2% 21.09% 27.52% 37.72%

For the past year Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. has weaker performance than Trex Company Inc.

Summary

Trex Company Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The companyÂ’s residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories. Its non-residential roofing products comprise single-ply roofing, asphalt, metal, modified bitumen, and build-up roofing products; cements and coatings; flat stock and tapered insulations; commercial fasteners; metal edges and flashings; smoke/roof hatches; roofing tools; sheet metal products, including copper, aluminum, and steel; and PVC, thermoplastic olefin, and ethylene propylene diene monomer membrane products. The company also provides complementary building products, such as vinyl, wood, and fiber cement sidings; and stone veneers, windows, doors, skylights, and gutters and downspouts, as well as decking and railing, water proofing, building insulation, and millwork products. In addition, it offers value-added services primarily, including advice and assistance on product identification, specification, and technical support; job site delivery, rooftop loading, and logistical services; tapered insulation design and related layout services; metal fabrication and related metal roofing design and layout services; trade credit; and marketing support for contractors. As of September 30, 2016, the company operated through a network of 368 branches in 46 states of the United States and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards. The company also provides railing products, such as Trex Transcend Railing for use with Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing for consumers, who desire a simple clean finished look for their decks; and Trex Signature aluminum railing for contemporary look. In addition, it offers Trex Transcend Porch Flooring and Railing System, an integrated system of porch components and accessories; and Trex Seclusions fencing product, which includes structural posts, bottom and top rails, pickets, and decorative post caps. Further, the company provides steel deck framing systems under the Trex Elevations name; Trex DeckLighting, a line of energy-efficient LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps; and Trex LandscapeLighting products. Additionally, it acts as a licensor in various licensing agreements with third parties to manufacture and sell products under Trex name, including Trex Outdoor Furniture; Trex RainEscape, an above joist deck drainage system; Trex CustomCurve that allows contractors to heat and bend Trex products; Trex Pergolas, a cellular PVC trim product; Diablo Trex Blade, a saw blade for wood-plastic composite decking; Trex SpiralStairs and structural steel posts; and Trex Outdoor Kitchens, Cabinetry, and Storage. The company sells its products through wholesale distributors, retail lumber dealers, and Home Depot and LoweÂ’s stores. Trex Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia.