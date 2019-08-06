Reviewing Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN)’s and TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)’s results

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) and TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the General Building Materials. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. 36 0.34 N/A 0.04 953.42 TopBuild Corp. 71 1.20 N/A 4.15 19.57

Table 1 demonstrates Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. and TopBuild Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TopBuild Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of TopBuild Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. and TopBuild Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1% TopBuild Corp. 0.00% 13.6% 5.9%

Volatility & Risk

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.39 beta. TopBuild Corp. has a 0.84 beta and it is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. are 2.3 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor TopBuild Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TopBuild Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. and TopBuild Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. 0 4 2 2.33 TopBuild Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 10.61% for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. with average price target of $38.79. Competitively the average price target of TopBuild Corp. is $87.5, which is potential -2.93% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. looks more robust than TopBuild Corp. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. and TopBuild Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 98.36% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of TopBuild Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. -2.82% -4.38% -3.62% -0.58% -13.9% 14.22% TopBuild Corp. -0.05% 0.14% 13.95% 62.32% 8.81% 80.29%

For the past year Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. has weaker performance than TopBuild Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors TopBuild Corp. beats Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The companyÂ’s residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories. Its non-residential roofing products comprise single-ply roofing, asphalt, metal, modified bitumen, and build-up roofing products; cements and coatings; flat stock and tapered insulations; commercial fasteners; metal edges and flashings; smoke/roof hatches; roofing tools; sheet metal products, including copper, aluminum, and steel; and PVC, thermoplastic olefin, and ethylene propylene diene monomer membrane products. The company also provides complementary building products, such as vinyl, wood, and fiber cement sidings; and stone veneers, windows, doors, skylights, and gutters and downspouts, as well as decking and railing, water proofing, building insulation, and millwork products. In addition, it offers value-added services primarily, including advice and assistance on product identification, specification, and technical support; job site delivery, rooftop loading, and logistical services; tapered insulation design and related layout services; metal fabrication and related metal roofing design and layout services; trade credit; and marketing support for contractors. As of September 30, 2016, the company operated through a network of 368 branches in 46 states of the United States and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services. The company also provides various services and tools that are designed to assist builders in applying the principles of building science to new home construction, which includes pre-construction plan reviews, various inspection services, and diagnostic testing; and home energy rating services. It serves single-family homebuilders, local/single-family custom builders, multi-family builders, commercial general contractors, remodelers, and individual homeowners, as well as insulation contractors, gutter contractors, weatherization contractors, other contractors, dealers, metal building erectors, and modular home builders. TopBuild Corp. has approximately 170 installation branches located in 44 states, and 70 distribution centers in 33 states. The company was formerly known as Masco SpinCo Corp. and changed its name to TopBuild Corp. in March 2015. TopBuild Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.