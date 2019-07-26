Reviewing Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN)’s and Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI)’s results

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) and Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) compete against each other in the General Building Materials sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. 36 0.37 N/A 0.04 1031.08 Armstrong Flooring Inc. 13 0.33 N/A -0.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. and Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1% Armstrong Flooring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.4 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. Its rival Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 1.4 respectively. Armstrong Flooring Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. and Armstrong Flooring Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. 0 4 2 2.33 Armstrong Flooring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. has a 3.41% upside potential and a consensus price target of $38.79.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. -1.5% 2.28% 5.91% 40.1% -7.2% 20.27% Armstrong Flooring Inc. -7.72% -26.6% -26.35% -31.6% -18.05% -9.12%

For the past year Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. has 20.27% stronger performance while Armstrong Flooring Inc. has -9.12% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. beats Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The companyÂ’s residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories. Its non-residential roofing products comprise single-ply roofing, asphalt, metal, modified bitumen, and build-up roofing products; cements and coatings; flat stock and tapered insulations; commercial fasteners; metal edges and flashings; smoke/roof hatches; roofing tools; sheet metal products, including copper, aluminum, and steel; and PVC, thermoplastic olefin, and ethylene propylene diene monomer membrane products. The company also provides complementary building products, such as vinyl, wood, and fiber cement sidings; and stone veneers, windows, doors, skylights, and gutters and downspouts, as well as decking and railing, water proofing, building insulation, and millwork products. In addition, it offers value-added services primarily, including advice and assistance on product identification, specification, and technical support; job site delivery, rooftop loading, and logistical services; tapered insulation design and related layout services; metal fabrication and related metal roofing design and layout services; trade credit; and marketing support for contractors. As of September 30, 2016, the company operated through a network of 368 branches in 46 states of the United States and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.