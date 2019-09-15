Reviewing BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP)’s and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp Inc. 13 2.49 N/A 1.20 10.68 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 50 4.51 N/A 3.98 12.63

In table 1 we can see BCB Bancorp Inc. and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BCB Bancorp Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. BCB Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of BCB Bancorp Inc. and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 0.6% Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

BCB Bancorp Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.74. Competitively, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s 35.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.65 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.1% of BCB Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.6% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 12% of BCB Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% are Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BCB Bancorp Inc. -1.23% -3.02% -1.84% 11.08% -13.6% 22.54% Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 2.32% -4.38% -1.88% -2.86% -15.01% 5.68%

For the past year BCB Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. beats BCB Bancorp Inc.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. At December 31, 2016, it operated through 22 branches in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Monroe Township, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 2 branches in Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Bayonne, New Jersey.