Reviewing BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP)’s and Its Rivals results

BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) is a company in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.1% of BCB Bancorp Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.71% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand BCB Bancorp Inc. has 12% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have BCB Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.80% 0.60% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares BCB Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp Inc. N/A 13 10.68 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

BCB Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for BCB Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.20 2.63

The potential upside of the competitors is 130.14%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BCB Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BCB Bancorp Inc. -1.23% -3.02% -1.84% 11.08% -13.6% 22.54% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year BCB Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than BCB Bancorp Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.74 shows that BCB Bancorp Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BCB Bancorp Inc.’s rivals are 30.63% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

BCB Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BCB Bancorp Inc.’s peers beat on 5 of the 5 factors BCB Bancorp Inc.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. At December 31, 2016, it operated through 22 branches in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Monroe Township, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 2 branches in Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Bayonne, New Jersey.