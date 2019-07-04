Reviewing BBX Capital Corporation (BBX)’s and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)’s results

As Property Management businesses, BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBX Capital Corporation 6 0.51 N/A 0.36 13.68 JBG SMITH Properties 40 8.08 N/A 0.55 75.13

Table 1 demonstrates BBX Capital Corporation and JBG SMITH Properties’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. JBG SMITH Properties seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BBX Capital Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. BBX Capital Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBX Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% JBG SMITH Properties 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for BBX Capital Corporation and JBG SMITH Properties can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BBX Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 JBG SMITH Properties 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 191.21% for BBX Capital Corporation with consensus price target of $13.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 43% of BBX Capital Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.4% of JBG SMITH Properties are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.5% of BBX Capital Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of JBG SMITH Properties’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BBX Capital Corporation -1.58% -18.23% -20.19% -19.94% -44.79% -13.09% JBG SMITH Properties 0.1% -3.59% 3.4% 6.15% 15.08% 18.7%

For the past year BBX Capital Corporation has -13.09% weaker performance while JBG SMITH Properties has 18.7% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors JBG SMITH Properties beats BBX Capital Corporation.

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven. The firm seeks to invest across a broad range of industries ranging from service to manufacturing businesses. The firm prefers to acquire controlling interests in its portfolio companies and can also consider minority investments. BFC Financial Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

JBG SMITH Properties operates as a real estate company in the United States. Its assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties located primarily in submarkets in the District of Columbia. As of March 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 68 operating assets comprising 50 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets. The company intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. JBG SMITH Properties was founded in 2016 and is based in Chevy Chase, Maryland.