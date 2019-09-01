Reviewing Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE)’s and Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA)’s results

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) and Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Yuma Energy Inc. 3 0.19 N/A -19.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Baytex Energy Corp. and Yuma Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Baytex Energy Corp. and Yuma Energy Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy Corp. 0.00% -9% -4.2% Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -37.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.53 beta means Baytex Energy Corp.’s volatility is 153.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Yuma Energy Inc.’s 2.06 beta is the reason why it is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Baytex Energy Corp. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Yuma Energy Inc. has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Baytex Energy Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Yuma Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Baytex Energy Corp. and Yuma Energy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Yuma Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$3.5 is Baytex Energy Corp.’s average target price while its potential upside is 173.44%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.7% of Baytex Energy Corp. shares and 21.9% of Yuma Energy Inc. shares. 1.2% are Baytex Energy Corp.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.38% are Yuma Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baytex Energy Corp. 4.11% -3.18% -20% -9.52% -52.94% -13.64% Yuma Energy Inc. -12.94% -53.02% -65.99% -15.6% -74.04% -34.22%

For the past year Baytex Energy Corp. has stronger performance than Yuma Energy Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Baytex Energy Corp. beats Yuma Energy Inc.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers heavy oil, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids. As of March 7, 2017, it had proved plus probable reserve of 406 million barrels of oil equivalent; and proved reserves of 253 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.