Reviewing Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE)’s and VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s results

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) and VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 VAALCO Energy Inc. 2 1.11 N/A 1.47 1.19

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Baytex Energy Corp. and VAALCO Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy Corp. 0.00% -9% -4.2% VAALCO Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Baytex Energy Corp. has a beta of 2.53 and its 153.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. VAALCO Energy Inc. has a 1.37 beta and it is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Baytex Energy Corp. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, VAALCO Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. VAALCO Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Baytex Energy Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Baytex Energy Corp. and VAALCO Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 VAALCO Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Baytex Energy Corp.’s average target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 157.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Baytex Energy Corp. and VAALCO Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.7% and 45.9%. Insiders owned 1.2% of Baytex Energy Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.6% of VAALCO Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baytex Energy Corp. 4.11% -3.18% -20% -9.52% -52.94% -13.64% VAALCO Energy Inc. 4.79% 6.06% -24.24% -6.91% -43% 19.05%

For the past year Baytex Energy Corp. has -13.64% weaker performance while VAALCO Energy Inc. has 19.05% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors VAALCO Energy Inc. beats Baytex Energy Corp.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers heavy oil, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids. As of March 7, 2017, it had proved plus probable reserve of 406 million barrels of oil equivalent; and proved reserves of 253 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.