Reviewing Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE)’s and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy Corp. 1 -1.72 552.32M -0.43 0.00 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 11 -1.85 120.72M 1.74 6.44

In table 1 we can see Baytex Energy Corp. and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Baytex Energy Corp. and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy Corp. 38,775,624,824.49% -9% -4.2% Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 1,133,521,126.76% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Baytex Energy Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Baytex Energy Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Baytex Energy Corp. and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0 1 5 2.83

Baytex Energy Corp. has a 136.49% upside potential and a consensus target price of $3.5. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $14.33 average target price and a 29.10% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Baytex Energy Corp. looks more robust than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.7% of Baytex Energy Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of Baytex Energy Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baytex Energy Corp. 4.11% -3.18% -20% -9.52% -52.94% -13.64% Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.81% -4.44% -13.73% -8.36% -8.81% -0.27%

For the past year Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has weaker performance than Baytex Energy Corp.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation beats Baytex Energy Corp. on 7 of the 13 factors.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers heavy oil, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids. As of March 7, 2017, it had proved plus probable reserve of 406 million barrels of oil equivalent; and proved reserves of 253 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.