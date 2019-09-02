Reviewing Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE)’s and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 6 1.92 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Baytex Energy Corp. and Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy Corp. 0.00% -9% -4.2% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -2.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.53 beta means Baytex Energy Corp.’s volatility is 153.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s 1.97 beta is the reason why it is 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Baytex Energy Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Baytex Energy Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Baytex Energy Corp. and Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Baytex Energy Corp. has a consensus price target of $3.5, and a 173.44% upside potential. On the other hand, Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s potential upside is 58.23% and its average price target is $10. The data provided earlier shows that Baytex Energy Corp. appears more favorable than Kosmos Energy Ltd., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Baytex Energy Corp. and Kosmos Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 49.7% and 93.6% respectively. Insiders owned 1.2% of Baytex Energy Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baytex Energy Corp. 4.11% -3.18% -20% -9.52% -52.94% -13.64% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 4.34% -6.24% -9.35% 17.15% -21.85% 47.67%

For the past year Baytex Energy Corp. had bearish trend while Kosmos Energy Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kosmos Energy Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Baytex Energy Corp.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers heavy oil, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids. As of March 7, 2017, it had proved plus probable reserve of 406 million barrels of oil equivalent; and proved reserves of 253 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.