Reviewing Baxter International Inc. (BAX)’s and Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)’s results

Since Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) and Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International Inc. 78 4.01 N/A 2.52 33.36 Merit Medical Systems Inc. 55 2.10 N/A 0.84 46.92

Demonstrates Baxter International Inc. and Merit Medical Systems Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Merit Medical Systems Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Baxter International Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Baxter International Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Baxter International Inc. and Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International Inc. 0.00% 19.4% 9.9% Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.01 beta indicates that Baxter International Inc. is 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Merit Medical Systems Inc. has beta of 1.03 which is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Baxter International Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Merit Medical Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Merit Medical Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Baxter International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Baxter International Inc. and Merit Medical Systems Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The downside potential is -0.20% for Baxter International Inc. with average target price of $86.8. Merit Medical Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $71 average target price and a 96.24% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Merit Medical Systems Inc. seems more appealing than Baxter International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Baxter International Inc. and Merit Medical Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.2% and 97.9%. 0.2% are Baxter International Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3% of Merit Medical Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baxter International Inc. 0.05% 3.12% 11.29% 17.08% 17.67% 27.58% Merit Medical Systems Inc. -27.57% -32.12% -27.58% -27.86% -25.55% -29.3%

For the past year Baxter International Inc. had bullish trend while Merit Medical Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Baxter International Inc. beats Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of renal and hospital products. The company operates through two segments, Hospital Products and Renal. The Hospital Products segment manufactures intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics, and biosurgery products. This segment also provides products and services related to pharmacy compounding, drug formulation, and packaging technologies. The Renal segment provides products to treat end-stage renal disease, irreversible kidney failure, and acute kidney therapies. This segment offers products for various treatment continuums, such as technologies and therapies for peritoneal dialysis, hemodialysis, continuous renal replacement therapy, and additional dialysis services. The company sells its products for use in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctorsÂ’ offices, and by patients at home under physician supervision. It offers its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. The company has a collaboration agreement with JW Holdings Corporation to co-develop and distribute parenteral nutritional products containing a novel formulation of omega 3 lipids; and agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop certain acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. It also has a strategic partnership with ScinoPharm Taiwan, Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize five injectable drugs for cancer treatments, such as lung cancer, multiple myeloma, and breast cancer, as well as medication to treat nausea and vomiting, and side effects of chemotherapy. Baxter International Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical products for interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiovascular segment offers cardiology and radiology devices for diagnosing and treating coronary arterial, peripheral vascular, and other non-vascular diseases; and embolotherapeutic products. It also provides vascular access products; guide wires, inflation devices, and diagnostic catheters for use in angiography procedures; therapeutic infusion systems and safety products; drainage catheters and drainage access products, support catheters, vascular retrieval devices, and dialysis access products; and embosphere microspheres and delivery systems, and microcatheters. In addition, this segment offers needles, scalpels, hemostasis devices, arm boards, and sheath introducers for cardiology procedures; fluid management and tubing, manifolds, syringes, transducers, and diagnostic catheters; hemostasis valves, MAP Merit Angioplasty Packs, and angioplasty accessories; cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology devices; and various devices, accessories, kits, and procedure trays. The companyÂ’s Endoscopy segment provides gastroenterology and pulmonology devices for expanding esophageal, tracheobronchial, and biliary strictures caused by malignant tumors. It also offers non-vascular, esophageal, and biliary stents; esophageal balloon dilators; kits and accessories for the endoscopy and bronchoscopy markets; coating services for medical tubes and wires under OEM brands; and microelectromechanical systems sensor components. The company serves hospitals and clinic-based cardiologists, radiologists, neurologists, nephrologists, vascular and orthopaedic surgeons, interventional gastroenterologists and pulmonologists, physiatrists, general surgeons, thoracic surgeons, oncologists, electrophysiologists, technicians, and nurses. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.