Reviewing Baxter International Inc. (BAX)’s and Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)’s results

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) and Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International Inc. 81 4.03 N/A 2.52 33.36 Becton Dickinson and Company 246 4.00 N/A 4.80 52.69

Table 1 highlights Baxter International Inc. and Becton Dickinson and Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Becton Dickinson and Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Baxter International Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Baxter International Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Baxter International Inc. and Becton Dickinson and Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International Inc. 0.00% 19.4% 9.9% Becton Dickinson and Company 0.00% 4.4% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.01 shows that Baxter International Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Becton Dickinson and Company’s 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Baxter International Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Becton Dickinson and Company has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Baxter International Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Becton Dickinson and Company.

Analyst Ratings

Baxter International Inc. and Becton Dickinson and Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Becton Dickinson and Company 0 1 2 2.67

Baxter International Inc. has a consensus price target of $87.75, and a 0.40% upside potential. Becton Dickinson and Company on the other hand boasts of a $274 consensus price target and a 8.07% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Becton Dickinson and Company appears more favorable than Baxter International Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.2% of Baxter International Inc. shares and 88.8% of Becton Dickinson and Company shares. 0.2% are Baxter International Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Becton Dickinson and Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baxter International Inc. 0.05% 3.12% 11.29% 17.08% 17.67% 27.58% Becton Dickinson and Company -1.35% -0.69% 7.28% 2.98% 2.24% 12.2%

For the past year Baxter International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Becton Dickinson and Company.

Summary

Becton Dickinson and Company beats on 7 of the 12 factors Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of renal and hospital products. The company operates through two segments, Hospital Products and Renal. The Hospital Products segment manufactures intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics, and biosurgery products. This segment also provides products and services related to pharmacy compounding, drug formulation, and packaging technologies. The Renal segment provides products to treat end-stage renal disease, irreversible kidney failure, and acute kidney therapies. This segment offers products for various treatment continuums, such as technologies and therapies for peritoneal dialysis, hemodialysis, continuous renal replacement therapy, and additional dialysis services. The company sells its products for use in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctorsÂ’ offices, and by patients at home under physician supervision. It offers its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. The company has a collaboration agreement with JW Holdings Corporation to co-develop and distribute parenteral nutritional products containing a novel formulation of omega 3 lipids; and agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop certain acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. It also has a strategic partnership with ScinoPharm Taiwan, Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize five injectable drugs for cancer treatments, such as lung cancer, multiple myeloma, and breast cancer, as well as medication to treat nausea and vomiting, and side effects of chemotherapy. Baxter International Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment provides integrated systems for specimen collection; safety-engineered blood collection, automated blood culturing and tuberculosis culturing, and microorganism identification and drug susceptibility systems; molecular testing systems for infectious diseases and womenÂ’s health; liquid-based cytology systems for cervical cancer screening; rapid diagnostic assays; microbiology laboratory automation, and plated media products; fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers; monoclonal antibodies and kits for performing cell analysis; reagent systems for life science research; molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation for genomics research; clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers; and cell culture media supplements for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The company markets its products through independent distribution channels and sales representatives to healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and general public. It has a strategic collaboration with FlowJo, LLC. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.