Reviewing Bat Group Inc. (GLG)’s and Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)’s results

Since Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) and Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bat Group Inc. 1 2.32 N/A -0.72 0.00 Qiwi plc 17 0.00 N/A 1.02 21.65

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bat Group Inc. and Qiwi plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bat Group Inc. 0.00% 197.6% 158.6% Qiwi plc 0.00% 15.8% 6.4%

Volatility & Risk

Bat Group Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.93. Competitively, Qiwi plc’s beta is 1.13 which is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bat Group Inc. and Qiwi plc are owned by institutional investors at 6.7% and 82.8% respectively. 6.65% are Bat Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Qiwi plc has 0.73% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bat Group Inc. -7.42% -23.02% -75.74% -76.7% -88.94% -78.74% Qiwi plc 7.17% 12.55% 60.36% 39.76% 39.14% 55.37%

For the past year Bat Group Inc. had bearish trend while Qiwi plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Qiwi plc beats Bat Group Inc.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company provides payment services across physical, online, and mobile channels through a network of approximately 113,000 kiosks and 49,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Visa Qiwi Wallet and Qiwi Wallet, which are online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer systems that allow accountholders to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet in the online and mobile environment; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added products and services. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.