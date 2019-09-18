Reviewing Bat Group Inc. (GLG)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) and its peers on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bat Group Inc. has 6.7% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 50.70% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Bat Group Inc. has 6.65% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 13.36% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Bat Group Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bat Group Inc. 0.00% 197.60% 158.60% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Bat Group Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bat Group Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Bat Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bat Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.64 3.63 2.53

The peers have a potential upside of 126.52%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bat Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bat Group Inc. -7.42% -23.02% -75.74% -76.7% -88.94% -78.74% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year Bat Group Inc. has -78.74% weaker performance while Bat Group Inc.’s peers have 34.35% stronger performance.

Volatility and Risk

Bat Group Inc. has a beta of 0.93 and its 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bat Group Inc.’s peers are 32.15% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Dividends

Bat Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Bat Group Inc.’s competitors beat Bat Group Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.