Reviewing Bat Group Inc. (GLG)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) and its peers on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Credit Services companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Bat Group Inc. has 6.7% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 50.70% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Bat Group Inc. has 6.65% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 13.36% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Bat Group Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bat Group Inc.
|0.00%
|197.60%
|158.60%
|Industry Average
|24.60%
|26.60%
|10.04%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Bat Group Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bat Group Inc.
|N/A
|1
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.08B
|4.39B
|17.71
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Bat Group Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bat Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.64
|3.63
|2.53
The peers have a potential upside of 126.52%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bat Group Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bat Group Inc.
|-7.42%
|-23.02%
|-75.74%
|-76.7%
|-88.94%
|-78.74%
|Industry Average
|5.75%
|8.04%
|16.89%
|27.55%
|29.77%
|34.35%
For the past year Bat Group Inc. has -78.74% weaker performance while Bat Group Inc.’s peers have 34.35% stronger performance.
Volatility and Risk
Bat Group Inc. has a beta of 0.93 and its 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bat Group Inc.’s peers are 32.15% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.32 beta.
Dividends
Bat Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Bat Group Inc.’s competitors beat Bat Group Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.
