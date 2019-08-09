Reviewing Bat Group Inc. (GLG)’s and CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)’s results

Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) and CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bat Group Inc. 1 3.48 N/A -0.72 0.00 CIT Group Inc. 50 1.97 N/A 4.31 11.74

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Bat Group Inc. and CIT Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bat Group Inc. and CIT Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bat Group Inc. 0.00% 197.6% 158.6% CIT Group Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Bat Group Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.93. CIT Group Inc.’s 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.52 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Bat Group Inc. and CIT Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bat Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CIT Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

CIT Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $57 consensus price target and a 23.70% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bat Group Inc. and CIT Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.7% and 8.01% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.65% of Bat Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.8% are CIT Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bat Group Inc. -7.42% -23.02% -75.74% -76.7% -88.94% -78.74% CIT Group Inc. -1.88% -2.81% -3.93% 8.66% -4.23% 32.09%

For the past year Bat Group Inc. has -78.74% weaker performance while CIT Group Inc. has 32.09% stronger performance.

Summary

CIT Group Inc. beats Bat Group Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CIT Group Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP), and Corporate and Other segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring and secured financing services, as well as receivables management products to the retail supply chain; and equipment leasing and secured financing to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment provides mortgage loans, deposits, and private banking and fiduciary services. It accepts deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as reverse mortgages. The NSP segment provides equipment financing, secured lending, and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The Corporate and Other segment offers investments and other unallocated items, such as amortization of intangible assets. The company also offers acquisition and expansion financing, enterprise value and cash flow loans, import and export financing, and letters of credit/trade acceptances; and account receivables collection, asset management, credit protection, cash management and payment, debt restructuring, debt underwriting and syndication, financial risk management, insurance, merger and acquisition advisory, and online banking services. It offers its services through 70 branches located in southern California, as well as through other offices worldwide. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Livingston, New Jersey.