Reviewing Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated (BSET)’s and NACCO Industries Inc. (NYSE:NC)’s results

Since Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) and NACCO Industries Inc. (NYSE:NC) are part of the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated 15 0.33 N/A 0.49 26.13 NACCO Industries Inc. 48 2.59 N/A 5.96 8.92

In table 1 we can see Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated and NACCO Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. NACCO Industries Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of NACCO Industries Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated and NACCO Industries Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated 0.00% 3.1% 2.1% NACCO Industries Inc. 0.00% 16.9% 11.1%

Risk and Volatility

Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.77 beta. NACCO Industries Inc. on the other hand, has 0.32 beta which makes it 68.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival NACCO Industries Inc. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. NACCO Industries Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated and NACCO Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.2% and 52%. Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 3.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5% of NACCO Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated 1.19% -18.39% -28.12% -33.75% -48.98% -36.23% NACCO Industries Inc. 2.57% 0.21% 30.24% 54.24% 58.42% 56.78%

For the past year Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated had bearish trend while NACCO Industries Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NACCO Industries Inc. beats Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated on 9 of the 10 factors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. It is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings (BHF) retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations. As of September 16, 2017, the company operated a network of 91 company-and licensee-owned stores. It also provides shipping, delivery, and warehousing services to customers in the furniture industry. In addition, the company owns and leases retail store properties. It also distributes its products through other multi-line furniture stores, Bassett galleries or design centers, specialty stores, and mass merchants. Bassett Furniture Industries was founded in 1902 and is based in Bassett, Virginia.

NACCO Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the mining, small appliances, and specialty retail businesses worldwide. It mines coal for electric utilities, independent power providers, producers of activated carbon, and synfuels plants. The company also provides value-added services, such as maintaining and operating draglines for independently owned limerock quarries; ash hauling services for power plants and other facilities; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services related to the company's operations. In addition, it designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens; and commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels, as well as game and garden food processing equipment comprising meat grinders, bag sealers, dehydrators, and meat slicers under the Weston brand and other private label brands. The company sells its products under the Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, and Wolf Gourmet brand names through a network of inside sales employees to mass merchandisers, e-commerce retailers, department stores, variety store chains, drug store chains, specialty home retailers, distributors, and other retail outlets, as well as through television, Internet, and print advertising. In addition, it operates as a specialty retailer of kitchenware under the Kitchen Collection brand name in outlet and traditional malls. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 223 retail stores in the United States. NACCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.