Reviewing Basic Energy Services Inc. (BAS)’s and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI)’s results

Basic Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:BAS) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basic Energy Services Inc. 3 0.04 N/A -5.32 0.00 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 16 2.68 N/A 1.82 7.87

Table 1 highlights Basic Energy Services Inc. and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Basic Energy Services Inc. and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basic Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 0.00% 29.9% 12.5%

Liquidity

Basic Energy Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Basic Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Basic Energy Services Inc. and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Basic Energy Services Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Basic Energy Services Inc. has a consensus target price of $4.5, and a 233.33% upside potential. On the other hand, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s potential upside is 48.40% and its consensus target price is $19.5. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Basic Energy Services Inc. is looking more favorable than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Basic Energy Services Inc. and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.6% and 6.6% respectively. About 4.8% of Basic Energy Services Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Basic Energy Services Inc. -6.32% -8.72% -29.92% -63.15% -84.29% -53.65% Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 3.92% -3.44% -19.38% -1.99% -2.25% 18.36%

For the past year Basic Energy Services Inc. has -53.65% weaker performance while Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. has 18.36% stronger performance.

Summary

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Basic Energy Services Inc.

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. This segment operates 281 pumping units; and 47 air compressor packages. The companyÂ’s Fluid Services segment is involved in the transportation of fluids; production of salt water; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; rental of portable fracturing and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater; operation of fresh water and brine source wells, and non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; and preparation, construction, and maintenance of access roads, drilling locations, and production facilities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and operated 940 fluid service trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels apiece; and owned 86 salt water disposal facilities. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work, hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation, and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a fleet of 421 well servicing rigs. Its Contract Drilling segment employs drilling rigs and related equipment to penetrate the earth to a desired depth and initiate production. This segment owns and operates 12 land drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure LLC distributes oil and gas equipments and offers related services to companies engaged in the drilling and completion of oil and gas wells. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.