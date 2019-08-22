Reviewing Basic Energy Services Inc. (BAS)’s and Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s results

Both Basic Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:BAS) and Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basic Energy Services Inc. 3 0.04 N/A -5.32 0.00 Newpark Resources Inc. 8 0.65 N/A 0.27 28.79

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Basic Energy Services Inc. and Newpark Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basic Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Newpark Resources Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 2.8%

Liquidity

Basic Energy Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Newpark Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Newpark Resources Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Basic Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Basic Energy Services Inc. and Newpark Resources Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Basic Energy Services Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Newpark Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Basic Energy Services Inc.’s upside potential is 202.01% at a $4.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.6% of Basic Energy Services Inc. shares and 0% of Newpark Resources Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.8% of Basic Energy Services Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Newpark Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Basic Energy Services Inc. -6.32% -8.72% -29.92% -63.15% -84.29% -53.65% Newpark Resources Inc. 5.97% 3.39% 3.81% -8.51% -28.02% 11.06%

For the past year Basic Energy Services Inc. has -53.65% weaker performance while Newpark Resources Inc. has 11.06% stronger performance.

Summary

Newpark Resources Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Basic Energy Services Inc.

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. This segment operates 281 pumping units; and 47 air compressor packages. The companyÂ’s Fluid Services segment is involved in the transportation of fluids; production of salt water; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; rental of portable fracturing and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater; operation of fresh water and brine source wells, and non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; and preparation, construction, and maintenance of access roads, drilling locations, and production facilities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and operated 940 fluid service trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels apiece; and owned 86 salt water disposal facilities. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work, hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation, and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a fleet of 421 well servicing rigs. Its Contract Drilling segment employs drilling rigs and related equipment to penetrate the earth to a desired depth and initiate production. This segment owns and operates 12 land drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Newpark Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services for technical drilling projects involving complex subsurface conditions, including horizontal, directional, geologically deep, or deep water drilling. This segment also grinds barite and other industrial minerals. The Mats and Integrated Services segment provides composite mat rentals, well site construction, and related site services to oil and gas customers at well, production, transportation, and refinery locations. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Newpark Resources, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.