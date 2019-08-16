Reviewing Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)’s and SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)’s results

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) and SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) compete against each other in the Gold sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold Corporation 14 4.11 N/A -1.40 0.00 SSR Mining Inc. 13 3.97 N/A 0.12 129.41

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Barrick Gold Corporation and SSR Mining Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) and SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold Corporation 0.00% -15.4% -6.1% SSR Mining Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Barrick Gold Corporation’s current beta is -0.21 and it happens to be 121.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. SSR Mining Inc. has a -0.3 beta and it is 130.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Barrick Gold Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, SSR Mining Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and has 3 Quick Ratio. SSR Mining Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Barrick Gold Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Barrick Gold Corporation and SSR Mining Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 SSR Mining Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of SSR Mining Inc. is $14.75, which is potential -9.12% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Barrick Gold Corporation and SSR Mining Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.1% and 66.8% respectively. Barrick Gold Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of SSR Mining Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barrick Gold Corporation -6.28% 8.47% 29.15% 24.6% 45.83% 20.09% SSR Mining Inc. -3.93% 17.65% 34.5% 12.9% 49.81% 27.38%

For the past year Barrick Gold Corporation has weaker performance than SSR Mining Inc.

Summary

SSR Mining Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Barrick Gold Corporation.

Randgold Resources Limited explores for and develops gold deposits in Sub-Saharan Africa. It holds interests in the Morila gold mine, the Loulo gold mine, and the Gounkoto gold mine, which are located in Mali, West Africa; Tongon mine situated within the Nielle exploitation permit in the north of CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire; and Kibali mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in St. Helier, the Channel Islands.

SSR Mining Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Pirquitas mine located in the province of Jujuy, northern Argentina; and the Seabee Gold Operation located near Laonil Lake, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc. and changed its name to SSR Mining Inc. in August 2017. SSR Mining Inc. was founded in 1946 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.