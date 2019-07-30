Reviewing Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)’s and McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) and McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Gold industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold Corporation 14 4.00 N/A -1.40 0.00 McEwen Mining Inc. 2 6.49 N/A -0.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Barrick Gold Corporation and McEwen Mining Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Barrick Gold Corporation and McEwen Mining Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold Corporation 0.00% -15.4% -6.1% McEwen Mining Inc. 0.00% -10% -8.1%

Volatility & Risk

Barrick Gold Corporation’s current beta is -0.49 and it happens to be 149.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. McEwen Mining Inc. on the other hand, has -0.74 beta which makes it 174.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Barrick Gold Corporation. Its rival McEwen Mining Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.1 respectively. Barrick Gold Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than McEwen Mining Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Barrick Gold Corporation and McEwen Mining Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 McEwen Mining Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, McEwen Mining Inc.’s potential upside is 82.70% and its average price target is $3.38.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.1% of Barrick Gold Corporation shares and 29.1% of McEwen Mining Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Barrick Gold Corporation shares. Competitively, 22.4% are McEwen Mining Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barrick Gold Corporation -0.56% -8.29% -2.5% -3.18% -7.27% -7.68% McEwen Mining Inc. -2.8% -2.11% -21.02% -26.06% -35.35% -23.63%

For the past year Barrick Gold Corporation was less bearish than McEwen Mining Inc.

Randgold Resources Limited explores for and develops gold deposits in Sub-Saharan Africa. It holds interests in the Morila gold mine, the Loulo gold mine, and the Gounkoto gold mine, which are located in Mali, West Africa; Tongon mine situated within the Nielle exploitation permit in the north of CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire; and Kibali mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in St. Helier, the Channel Islands.

McEwen Mining Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold, silver, and copper ores in Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. Its principal asset consists of a 49% interest in the San JosÃ© mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The companyÂ’s principal assets also include 100% interest in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in Sinaloa, Mexico; the Gold Bar project in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina. It covers an area of approximately 1,132 square miles and comprises 137 mining concessions consisting of 69 approved mining claims; 52 claims that are in the application process for mining claim status; and 16 are for exploration only. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.