Reviewing Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)’s and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)’s results

As Gold companies, Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold Corporation 15 3.83 N/A -1.40 0.00 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 39 8.20 N/A 1.58 26.13

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Barrick Gold Corporation and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold Corporation 0.00% -15.4% -6.1% Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Barrick Gold Corporation and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.1% and 64.83%. About 0.1% of Barrick Gold Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.29% of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barrick Gold Corporation -6.28% 8.47% 29.15% 24.6% 45.83% 20.09% Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. -9.05% -0.53% 30.25% 31.83% 90.8% 58.26%

For the past year Barrick Gold Corporation has weaker performance than Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Summary

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Barrick Gold Corporation.

Randgold Resources Limited explores for and develops gold deposits in Sub-Saharan Africa. It holds interests in the Morila gold mine, the Loulo gold mine, and the Gounkoto gold mine, which are located in Mali, West Africa; Tongon mine situated within the Nielle exploitation permit in the north of CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire; and Kibali mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in St. Helier, the Channel Islands.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates five underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria and the Cosmo Mine in Northern Territory, Australia, as well as four milling facilities in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.