Reviewing Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI)’s and Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)’s results

Barrett Business Services Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) and Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrett Business Services Inc. 81 0.68 N/A 5.86 14.93 Korn Ferry 43 1.06 N/A 1.82 21.58

Demonstrates Barrett Business Services Inc. and Korn Ferry earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Korn Ferry seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Barrett Business Services Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Barrett Business Services Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Korn Ferry, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrett Business Services Inc. 0.00% 42.4% 5.9% Korn Ferry 0.00% 8.5% 4.6%

Volatility & Risk

Barrett Business Services Inc. has a beta of 0.95 and its 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Korn Ferry is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Barrett Business Services Inc. Its rival Korn Ferry’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Korn Ferry has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Barrett Business Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Barrett Business Services Inc. and Korn Ferry.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrett Business Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Korn Ferry 1 0 2 2.67

Korn Ferry on the other hand boasts of a $52.67 consensus price target and a 43.44% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84% of Barrett Business Services Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.4% of Korn Ferry are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% are Barrett Business Services Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Korn Ferry has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barrett Business Services Inc. -2.25% 8.44% 15.71% 39.31% -3.58% 52.84% Korn Ferry -3.44% -0.38% -15.24% -13.25% -39.75% -0.66%

For the past year Barrett Business Services Inc. has 52.84% stronger performance while Korn Ferry has -0.66% weaker performance.

Summary

Barrett Business Services Inc. beats Korn Ferry on 7 of the 11 factors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It offers professional employer services, under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workersÂ’ compensation coverage, and certain other administration functions for the clientÂ’s existing workforce. The company also provides staffing and recruiting services, such as on-demand or short-term staffing assignments, contract staffing, direct placement, long-term or indefinite-term on-site management. It serves electronics manufacturers, various light-manufacturing industries, agriculture-based companies, transportation and shipping enterprises, food processors, telecommunications companies, public utilities, general contractors in various construction-related fields, and professional services firms. Barrett Business Services, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive recruitment services that are used to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit industries. It also offers talent strategy, succession management, and leadership development, as well as rewards, motivation, and engagement solutions to assist clients with their ongoing assessment, compensation, and leadership development efforts. In addition, the company provides various talent acquisition solutions, including recruitment process outsourcing, project recruitment, professional search, talent consulting and employer branding, and individual professional search and consulting services. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. Korn/Ferry International was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.