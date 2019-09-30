Reviewing Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI)’s and HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)’s results

Since Barrett Business Services Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) and HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) are part of the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrett Business Services Inc. 88 1.09 6.72M 5.86 14.93 HeadHunter Group PLC 19 2521.91 16.29M 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Barrett Business Services Inc. and HeadHunter Group PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Barrett Business Services Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) and HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrett Business Services Inc. 7,650,273.22% 42.4% 5.9% HeadHunter Group PLC 86,236,103.76% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Barrett Business Services Inc. Its rival HeadHunter Group PLC’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Barrett Business Services Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than HeadHunter Group PLC.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Barrett Business Services Inc. and HeadHunter Group PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrett Business Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HeadHunter Group PLC 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, HeadHunter Group PLC’s potential upside is 23.41% and its consensus target price is $23.35.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84% of Barrett Business Services Inc. shares and 5.1% of HeadHunter Group PLC shares. 4.4% are Barrett Business Services Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 22.51% are HeadHunter Group PLC’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barrett Business Services Inc. -2.25% 8.44% 15.71% 39.31% -3.58% 52.84% HeadHunter Group PLC -1.2% 10.72% 0% 0% 0% 15.43%

For the past year Barrett Business Services Inc. has stronger performance than HeadHunter Group PLC

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Barrett Business Services Inc. beats HeadHunter Group PLC.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It offers professional employer services, under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workersÂ’ compensation coverage, and certain other administration functions for the clientÂ’s existing workforce. The company also provides staffing and recruiting services, such as on-demand or short-term staffing assignments, contract staffing, direct placement, long-term or indefinite-term on-site management. It serves electronics manufacturers, various light-manufacturing industries, agriculture-based companies, transportation and shipping enterprises, food processors, telecommunications companies, public utilities, general contractors in various construction-related fields, and professional services firms. Barrett Business Services, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.