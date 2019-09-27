Reviewing Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN)’s and VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) and VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries Inc. 1 0.00 3.25M -0.23 0.00 VAALCO Energy Inc. 2 0.00 51.61M 1.47 1.19

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries Inc. 432,698,708.56% -62.1% -28.9% VAALCO Energy Inc. 2,860,389,070.55% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Barnwell Industries Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.24. Competitively, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s 37.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Barnwell Industries Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor VAALCO Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Barnwell Industries Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than VAALCO Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnwell Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 VAALCO Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively VAALCO Energy Inc. has an average price target of $3, with potential upside of 46.34%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Barnwell Industries Inc. and VAALCO Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.6% and 45.9% respectively. Insiders held 5.2% of Barnwell Industries Inc. shares. Competitively, VAALCO Energy Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnwell Industries Inc. -3.33% -5.92% -22.31% -31.29% -45.99% -24.06% VAALCO Energy Inc. 4.79% 6.06% -24.24% -6.91% -43% 19.05%

For the past year Barnwell Industries Inc. has -24.06% weaker performance while VAALCO Energy Inc. has 19.05% stronger performance.

Summary

VAALCO Energy Inc. beats Barnwell Industries Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii. Further, the company develops luxury residences for sale in Hawaii. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.