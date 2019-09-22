Reviewing Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN)’s and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries Inc. 1 0.43 N/A -0.23 0.00 Rosehill Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Barnwell Industries Inc. and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries Inc. 0.00% -62.1% -28.9% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.6% of Barnwell Industries Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Rosehill Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.2% of Barnwell Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnwell Industries Inc. -3.33% -5.92% -22.31% -31.29% -45.99% -24.06% Rosehill Resources Inc. -16.51% 2.05% -69.01% -67.01% 0% 12.94%

For the past year Barnwell Industries Inc. had bearish trend while Rosehill Resources Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rosehill Resources Inc. beats Barnwell Industries Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii. Further, the company develops luxury residences for sale in Hawaii. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.