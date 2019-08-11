Reviewing Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN)’s and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s results

We are contrasting Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries Inc. 1 0.69 N/A -0.23 0.00 Penn Virginia Corporation 41 1.06 N/A 11.42 3.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Barnwell Industries Inc. and Penn Virginia Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries Inc. 0.00% -62.1% -28.9% Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 52.8% 17.6%

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Barnwell Industries Inc. Its rival Penn Virginia Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Barnwell Industries Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Penn Virginia Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Barnwell Industries Inc. and Penn Virginia Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnwell Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Penn Virginia Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $70 consensus target price and a 122.08% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.6% of Barnwell Industries Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.4% of Penn Virginia Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% are Barnwell Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Penn Virginia Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnwell Industries Inc. -3.33% -5.92% -22.31% -31.29% -45.99% -24.06% Penn Virginia Corporation 1.75% 11.17% -19.34% -34.76% -58.79% -36.66%

For the past year Barnwell Industries Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Penn Virginia Corporation.

Summary

Penn Virginia Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Barnwell Industries Inc.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii. Further, the company develops luxury residences for sale in Hawaii. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.