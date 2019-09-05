Reviewing Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN)’s and Its Peers results

Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Barnwell Industries Inc. has 34.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. 5.2% of Barnwell Industries Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Barnwell Industries Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries Inc. 0.00% -62.10% -28.90% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Barnwell Industries Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Barnwell Industries Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnwell Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.27 1.90 2.67 2.65

As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 87.54%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Barnwell Industries Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnwell Industries Inc. -3.33% -5.92% -22.31% -31.29% -45.99% -24.06% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Barnwell Industries Inc. has -24.06% weaker performance while Barnwell Industries Inc.’s competitors have 25.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Barnwell Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Barnwell Industries Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Barnwell Industries Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Barnwell Industries Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Barnwell Industries Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.24. Competitively, Barnwell Industries Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Barnwell Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Barnwell Industries Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Barnwell Industries Inc.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii. Further, the company develops luxury residences for sale in Hawaii. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.