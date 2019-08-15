Reviewing Barnes & Noble Inc. (BKS)’s and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s results

Barnes & Noble Inc. (NYSE:BKS) and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Specialty Retail Other. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes & Noble Inc. 6 0.13 N/A 0.05 141.74 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 16 0.40 N/A 1.97 6.98

Table 1 demonstrates Barnes & Noble Inc. and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Barnes & Noble Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Barnes & Noble Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Barnes & Noble Inc. and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes & Noble Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.2% Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.6% 11.6%

Volatility and Risk

Barnes & Noble Inc. has a 1.02 beta, while its volatility is 2.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has beta of 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Barnes & Noble Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. are 2.8 and 0.5 respectively. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Barnes & Noble Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Barnes & Noble Inc. and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnes & Noble Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

$7 is Barnes & Noble Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 7.86%. Competitively the consensus price target of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is $13.5, which is potential 4.98% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Barnes & Noble Inc. appears more favorable than Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76% of Barnes & Noble Inc. shares and 0% of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Barnes & Noble Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnes & Noble Inc. -0.61% -2.54% 36.12% 12.41% 7.77% -8.04% Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 12.9% 9.48% -13.75% -20.49% -15.91% -19.41%

For the past year Barnes & Noble Inc. was less bearish than Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. beats Barnes & Noble Inc.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a content and commerce company in the United States. Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a retailer of books, content, digital media, and educational products. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and childrenÂ’s books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, cafÃ© products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies. The company also offers a suite of new, used, and digital textbooks, as well as textbooks rentals. As of June 22, 2017, it operated through 633 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, as well as BN.com, nook.com, and barnesandnoble.com Websites. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Clairol, CHI, China Glaze, OPI, and Conair, as well as exclusive-label merchandise. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 3,763 company-operated retail stores under the Sally Beauty banner in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain; and 18 franchised stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and certain other European countries. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools directly to salons and salon professionals through its sales force, as well as through company-operated and franchised stores. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Sebastian, Goldwell, Joico, and Aquage. This segment had 1,174 company-operated stores under the CosmoProf banner in the United States and Canada, as well as 164 franchised stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and certain European countries. The company also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distribution, open-line distribution, directly, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.