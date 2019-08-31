Reviewing Barnes & Noble Inc. (BKS)’s and Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB)’s results

Barnes & Noble Inc. (NYSE:BKS) and Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes & Noble Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 0.05 141.74 Qurate Retail Inc. 15 0.29 N/A 1.29 10.95

In table 1 we can see Barnes & Noble Inc. and Qurate Retail Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Qurate Retail Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Barnes & Noble Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Barnes & Noble Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Qurate Retail Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Barnes & Noble Inc. and Qurate Retail Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes & Noble Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.2% Qurate Retail Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Barnes & Noble Inc. and Qurate Retail Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnes & Noble Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Qurate Retail Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$7 is Barnes & Noble Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 7.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Barnes & Noble Inc. and Qurate Retail Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76% and 0.36%. Barnes & Noble Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, 96.44% are Qurate Retail Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnes & Noble Inc. -0.61% -2.54% 36.12% 12.41% 7.77% -8.04% Qurate Retail Inc. 4.19% 6.22% -36.17% -35.47% -41.18% -23.28%

For the past year Barnes & Noble Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Qurate Retail Inc.

Summary

Barnes & Noble Inc. beats Qurate Retail Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a content and commerce company in the United States. Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a retailer of books, content, digital media, and educational products. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and childrenÂ’s books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, cafÃ© products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies. The company also offers a suite of new, used, and digital textbooks, as well as textbooks rentals. As of June 22, 2017, it operated through 633 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, as well as BN.com, nook.com, and barnesandnoble.com Websites. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.