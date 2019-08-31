Reviewing Barnes & Noble Inc. (BKS)’s and Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB)’s results

Barnes & Noble Inc. (NYSE:BKS) and Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Barnes & Noble Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.05
|141.74
|Qurate Retail Inc.
|15
|0.29
|N/A
|1.29
|10.95
In table 1 we can see Barnes & Noble Inc. and Qurate Retail Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Qurate Retail Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Barnes & Noble Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Barnes & Noble Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Qurate Retail Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Barnes & Noble Inc. and Qurate Retail Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Barnes & Noble Inc.
|0.00%
|0.8%
|0.2%
|Qurate Retail Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Barnes & Noble Inc. and Qurate Retail Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Barnes & Noble Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Qurate Retail Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$7 is Barnes & Noble Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 7.86%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Barnes & Noble Inc. and Qurate Retail Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76% and 0.36%. Barnes & Noble Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, 96.44% are Qurate Retail Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Barnes & Noble Inc.
|-0.61%
|-2.54%
|36.12%
|12.41%
|7.77%
|-8.04%
|Qurate Retail Inc.
|4.19%
|6.22%
|-36.17%
|-35.47%
|-41.18%
|-23.28%
For the past year Barnes & Noble Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Qurate Retail Inc.
Summary
Barnes & Noble Inc. beats Qurate Retail Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.
Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a content and commerce company in the United States. Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a retailer of books, content, digital media, and educational products. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and childrenÂ’s books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, cafÃ© products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies. The company also offers a suite of new, used, and digital textbooks, as well as textbooks rentals. As of June 22, 2017, it operated through 633 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, as well as BN.com, nook.com, and barnesandnoble.com Websites. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.
