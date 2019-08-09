Reviewing Barnes & Noble Inc. (BKS)’s and JRjr33 Inc. (:)’s results

Both Barnes & Noble Inc. (NYSE:BKS) and JRjr33 Inc. (:) are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes & Noble Inc. 6 0.13 N/A 0.05 141.74 JRjr33 Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 highlights Barnes & Noble Inc. and JRjr33 Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes & Noble Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.2% JRjr33 Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Barnes & Noble Inc. and JRjr33 Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnes & Noble Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 JRjr33 Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Barnes & Noble Inc. has an average price target of $7, and a 7.86% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76% of Barnes & Noble Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 15% of JRjr33 Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Barnes & Noble Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 55.28% of JRjr33 Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnes & Noble Inc. -0.61% -2.54% 36.12% 12.41% 7.77% -8.04% JRjr33 Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Barnes & Noble Inc. beats JRjr33 Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a content and commerce company in the United States. Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a retailer of books, content, digital media, and educational products. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and childrenÂ’s books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, cafÃ© products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies. The company also offers a suite of new, used, and digital textbooks, as well as textbooks rentals. As of June 22, 2017, it operated through 633 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, as well as BN.com, nook.com, and barnesandnoble.com Websites. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

JRjr33, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates direct-to-consumer brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Gourmet Food, Home DÃ©cor, Nutritional and Wellness, Publishing and Printing, and Other. The company offers hand-crafted baskets and a line of products for the home, including pottery, cleaning, health, beauty, home, and outdoor products; hand-crafted spices, oils, and other food products; nutritional supplements and skin care products; gourmet food products; stationery and paper products; and vinyl expressions for display on walls, as well as other household products through a network of independent sales representatives. It also publishes a monthly magazine that references events and attractions, entertainment and recreation, and people and community in Northeast Pennsylvania; and provides marketing and creative services to various companies, including creating brochures, sales materials, Websites, and other communications for independent sales representatives and ultimate customers. The company was formerly known as CVSL Inc. and changed its name to JRjr33, Inc. in March 2016. JRjr33, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.