Reviewing Barnes & Noble Inc. (BKS)’s and Its Competitors results

Barnes & Noble Inc. (NYSE:BKS) is a company in the Specialty Retail Other industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76% of Barnes & Noble Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.82% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Barnes & Noble Inc. has 1.2% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 9.14% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Barnes & Noble Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes & Noble Inc. 0.00% 0.80% 0.20% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Barnes & Noble Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes & Noble Inc. N/A 6 141.74 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

Barnes & Noble Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Barnes & Noble Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnes & Noble Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.53 3.14 2.55

Barnes & Noble Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $7, suggesting a potential upside of 7.86%. The potential upside of the peers is 51.30%. Given Barnes & Noble Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Barnes & Noble Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Barnes & Noble Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnes & Noble Inc. -0.61% -2.54% 36.12% 12.41% 7.77% -8.04% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year Barnes & Noble Inc. has -8.04% weaker performance while Barnes & Noble Inc.’s rivals have 28.75% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Barnes & Noble Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Barnes & Noble Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.66 and has 1.05 Quick Ratio. Barnes & Noble Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Barnes & Noble Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Barnes & Noble Inc. has a beta of 1.02 and its 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Barnes & Noble Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.33 which is 33.39% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Barnes & Noble Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Barnes & Noble Inc.’s rivals beat Barnes & Noble Inc.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a content and commerce company in the United States. Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a retailer of books, content, digital media, and educational products. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and childrenÂ’s books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, cafÃ© products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies. The company also offers a suite of new, used, and digital textbooks, as well as textbooks rentals. As of June 22, 2017, it operated through 633 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, as well as BN.com, nook.com, and barnesandnoble.com Websites. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.