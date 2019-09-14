Reviewing Barnes & Noble Inc. (BKS)’s and iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)’s results

We are comparing Barnes & Noble Inc. (NYSE:BKS) and iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes & Noble Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 0.05 141.74 iMedia Brands Inc. N/A 0.09 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Barnes & Noble Inc. and iMedia Brands Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Barnes & Noble Inc. and iMedia Brands Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes & Noble Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.2% iMedia Brands Inc. 0.00% -59% -17.1%

Risk and Volatility

Barnes & Noble Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.02 beta. Competitively, iMedia Brands Inc. is 89.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.89 beta.

Liquidity

Barnes & Noble Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, iMedia Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. iMedia Brands Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Barnes & Noble Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Barnes & Noble Inc. and iMedia Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 25.2% respectively. About 1.2% of Barnes & Noble Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of iMedia Brands Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnes & Noble Inc. -0.61% -2.54% 36.12% 12.41% 7.77% -8.04% iMedia Brands Inc. 3.59% 3.59% 11.76% -24.2% -70.3% 6.47%

For the past year Barnes & Noble Inc. has -8.04% weaker performance while iMedia Brands Inc. has 6.47% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Barnes & Noble Inc. beats iMedia Brands Inc.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a content and commerce company in the United States. Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a retailer of books, content, digital media, and educational products. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and childrenÂ’s books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, cafÃ© products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies. The company also offers a suite of new, used, and digital textbooks, as well as textbooks rentals. As of June 22, 2017, it operated through 633 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, as well as BN.com, nook.com, and barnesandnoble.com Websites. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.