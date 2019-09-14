Reviewing Barnes & Noble Inc. (BKS)’s and iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)’s results

We are comparing Barnes & Noble Inc. (NYSE:BKS) and iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Barnes & Noble Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.05
|141.74
|iMedia Brands Inc.
|N/A
|0.09
|N/A
|-0.60
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Barnes & Noble Inc. and iMedia Brands Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Barnes & Noble Inc. and iMedia Brands Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Barnes & Noble Inc.
|0.00%
|0.8%
|0.2%
|iMedia Brands Inc.
|0.00%
|-59%
|-17.1%
Risk and Volatility
Barnes & Noble Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.02 beta. Competitively, iMedia Brands Inc. is 89.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.89 beta.
Liquidity
Barnes & Noble Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, iMedia Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. iMedia Brands Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Barnes & Noble Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Barnes & Noble Inc. and iMedia Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 25.2% respectively. About 1.2% of Barnes & Noble Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of iMedia Brands Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Barnes & Noble Inc.
|-0.61%
|-2.54%
|36.12%
|12.41%
|7.77%
|-8.04%
|iMedia Brands Inc.
|3.59%
|3.59%
|11.76%
|-24.2%
|-70.3%
|6.47%
For the past year Barnes & Noble Inc. has -8.04% weaker performance while iMedia Brands Inc. has 6.47% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Barnes & Noble Inc. beats iMedia Brands Inc.
Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a content and commerce company in the United States. Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a retailer of books, content, digital media, and educational products. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and childrenÂ’s books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, cafÃ© products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies. The company also offers a suite of new, used, and digital textbooks, as well as textbooks rentals. As of June 22, 2017, it operated through 633 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, as well as BN.com, nook.com, and barnesandnoble.com Websites. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.
