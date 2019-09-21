Reviewing Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED)’s and Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)’s results

We are contrasting Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) and Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Barnes & Noble Education Inc.
|4
|0.07
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
|Retail Value Inc.
|35
|2.84
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and Retail Value Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and Retail Value Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Barnes & Noble Education Inc.
|0.00%
|-5.2%
|-2.1%
|Retail Value Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.1%
|-1%
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and Retail Value Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Barnes & Noble Education Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Retail Value Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Barnes & Noble Education Inc. has a 124.36% upside potential and an average price target of $7.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and Retail Value Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76% and 67.4%. 7.4% are Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Retail Value Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Barnes & Noble Education Inc.
|-0.85%
|5.42%
|-20.09%
|-38.7%
|-37.39%
|-12.72%
|Retail Value Inc.
|3.52%
|10.06%
|13.65%
|25.51%
|14.93%
|47.09%
For the past year Barnes & Noble Education Inc. has -12.72% weaker performance while Retail Value Inc. has 47.09% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Retail Value Inc. beats Barnes & Noble Education Inc.
