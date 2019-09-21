Reviewing Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED)’s and Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)’s results

We are contrasting Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) and Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 4 0.07 N/A -0.53 0.00 Retail Value Inc. 35 2.84 N/A -1.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and Retail Value Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and Retail Value Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 0.00% -5.2% -2.1% Retail Value Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -1%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and Retail Value Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Retail Value Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. has a 124.36% upside potential and an average price target of $7.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and Retail Value Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76% and 67.4%. 7.4% are Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Retail Value Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnes & Noble Education Inc. -0.85% 5.42% -20.09% -38.7% -37.39% -12.72% Retail Value Inc. 3.52% 10.06% 13.65% 25.51% 14.93% 47.09%

For the past year Barnes & Noble Education Inc. has -12.72% weaker performance while Retail Value Inc. has 47.09% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Retail Value Inc. beats Barnes & Noble Education Inc.