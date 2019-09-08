Reviewing Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED)’s and Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED)’s results

As Specialty Retail Other businesses, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) and Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 4 0.09 N/A -0.53 0.00 Medifast Inc. 127 1.86 N/A 5.30 21.06

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and Medifast Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and Medifast Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 0.00% -5.2% -2.1% Medifast Inc. 0.00% 57.7% 36.2%

Risk and Volatility

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. has a 1.79 beta, while its volatility is 79.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Medifast Inc.’s 30.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. are 1.4 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Medifast Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Medifast Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Barnes & Noble Education Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and Medifast Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Medifast Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 90.74%. Competitively Medifast Inc. has an average price target of $190, with potential upside of 88.44%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is looking more favorable than Medifast Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and Medifast Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 97.8% respectively. Insiders owned 7.4% of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.2% of Medifast Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnes & Noble Education Inc. -0.85% 5.42% -20.09% -38.7% -37.39% -12.72% Medifast Inc. -1.39% -9.22% -26.2% -10.72% -34.42% -10.69%

For the past year Medifast Inc. has weaker performance than Barnes & Noble Education Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Medifast Inc. beats Barnes & Noble Education Inc.

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes. As of December 31, 2016, Medifast, Inc. operated weight control centers in 37 franchise locations in Arizona, California, Louisiana, Minnesota, Maryland, and Wisconsin; and 19 reseller locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company sells its products through various channels, including the Internet, call centers, independent health advisors, medical professionals, franchise weight loss clinics, and direct consumer marketing. Medifast, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland.