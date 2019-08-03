Reviewing Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) and its rivals on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
16.78% of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.40% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|27.02%
|28.36%
|9.27%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
|N/A
|18
|0.00
|Industry Average
|553.35M
|2.05B
|17.96
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.40
|2.14
|1.89
|2.35
The rivals have a potential upside of 18.83%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
|0.33%
|1.06%
|-3.32%
|4.21%
|-2.8%
|13.35%
|Industry Average
|2.27%
|5.05%
|5.45%
|13.99%
|11.52%
|19.39%
For the past year Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund was less bullish than its rivals.
Dividends
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund’s rivals beat Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund on 4 of the 4 factors.
