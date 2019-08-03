Reviewing Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) and its rivals on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.78% of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.40% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund N/A 18 0.00 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.40 2.14 1.89 2.35

The rivals have a potential upside of 18.83%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0.33% 1.06% -3.32% 4.21% -2.8% 13.35% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund was less bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund’s rivals beat Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund on 4 of the 4 factors.