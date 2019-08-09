Reviewing Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH)’s and EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)’s results

We are comparing Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) and EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 EQM Midstream Partners LP 44 4.56 N/A 2.32 16.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and EQM Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) and EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0.00% 0% 0% EQM Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and EQM Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0 0 0 0.00 EQM Midstream Partners LP 0 5 0 2.00

Meanwhile, EQM Midstream Partners LP’s consensus price target is $42.25, while its potential upside is 24.30%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.78% of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares and 40.8% of EQM Midstream Partners LP shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 97.5% of EQM Midstream Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0.33% 1.06% -3.32% 4.21% -2.8% 13.35% EQM Midstream Partners LP -6.28% -12.48% -16.55% -18.13% -24.46% -10.96%

For the past year Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund had bullish trend while EQM Midstream Partners LP had bearish trend.

Summary

EQM Midstream Partners LP beats on 6 of the 7 factors Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines. It serves local distribution companies, marketers, producers, and commercial and industrial users. The company was formerly known as EQT Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to EQM Midstream Partners, LP in October 2018. EQM Midstream Services, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. EQM Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.