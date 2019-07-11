Reviewing Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC)’s and Nicholas Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)’s results

Both Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) and Nicholas Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings BDC Inc. 10 6.93 N/A -2.15 0.00 Nicholas Financial Inc. 10 1.92 N/A 0.19 46.52

Demonstrates Barings BDC Inc. and Nicholas Financial Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Barings BDC Inc. and Nicholas Financial Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings BDC Inc. 0.00% -7.7% -4% Nicholas Financial Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

Barings BDC Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.83 beta. From a competition point of view, Nicholas Financial Inc. has a 0.58 beta which is 42.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Barings BDC Inc. and Nicholas Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings BDC Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nicholas Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 11.00% for Barings BDC Inc. with average target price of $11.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Barings BDC Inc. and Nicholas Financial Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44% and 64.1%. Insiders held 26.9% of Barings BDC Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Nicholas Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barings BDC Inc. 2.91% 3.75% 5.03% 0.39% 5.65% 13.65% Nicholas Financial Inc. -4.4% -7.84% -18.69% -26.33% -0.11% -16.35%

For the past year Barings BDC Inc. had bullish trend while Nicholas Financial Inc. had bearish trend.

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others. It primarily invests in companies located throughout the United States, with an emphasis on the Southeast and Midatlantic. The firm makes equity investments between $1 million and $25 million and debt investments between $5 million and $30 million per transaction, in companies having annual revenues between $20 million and $200 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $35 million and can also co-invest. It typically makes investments between $5 million and $35 million. It primarily invests in senior subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The firm also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio companies. Triangle Capital Corporation was incorporated on October 10, 2006 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Nicholas Financial, Inc. operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products. The company operates through 65 branch offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Nicholas Financial, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.