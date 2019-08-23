Reviewing Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC)’s and Its Rivals results

Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is a company in the Credit Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.6% of Barings BDC Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.70% of all Credit Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Barings BDC Inc. has 27.1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 13.36% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Barings BDC Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings BDC Inc. 0.00% -15.80% -7.90% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Barings BDC Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Barings BDC Inc. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Barings BDC Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings BDC Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 3.53 2.64

$11 is the consensus price target of Barings BDC Inc., with a potential upside of 10.78%. As a group, Credit Services companies have a potential upside of 104.04%. Barings BDC Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Barings BDC Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barings BDC Inc. -0.6% 0.3% -0.3% 0% -2.55% 9.54% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year Barings BDC Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Barings BDC Inc. has a beta of 0.72 and its 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Barings BDC Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.32 which is 32.15% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Barings BDC Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Barings BDC Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others. It primarily invests in companies located throughout the United States, with an emphasis on the Southeast and Midatlantic. The firm makes equity investments between $1 million and $25 million and debt investments between $5 million and $30 million per transaction, in companies having annual revenues between $20 million and $200 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $35 million and can also co-invest. It typically makes investments between $5 million and $35 million. It primarily invests in senior subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The firm also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio companies. Triangle Capital Corporation was incorporated on October 10, 2006 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.