Reviewing Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)’s and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)’s results

We are comparing Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bar Harbor Bankshares 25 3.33 N/A 1.93 13.19 TrustCo Bank Corp NY 8 4.50 N/A 0.63 12.96

In table 1 we can see Bar Harbor Bankshares and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has lower revenue and earnings than Bar Harbor Bankshares. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Bar Harbor Bankshares is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than TrustCo Bank Corp NY, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bar Harbor Bankshares and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bar Harbor Bankshares 0.00% 9% 0.9% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0.00% 12.7% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Bar Harbor Bankshares’s current beta is 0.93 and it happens to be 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1.11 beta which is 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.3% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares and 66% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bar Harbor Bankshares 1.72% -2.42% -2.35% 6.91% -12.93% 13.2% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 1% 1.5% 2.02% 3.98% -10.5% 18.08%

For the past year Bar Harbor Bankshares’s stock price has smaller growth than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Bar Harbor Bankshares beats TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as a bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various retail deposit products, including checking, interest bearing NOW, money market, savings, club, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short-term and long-term certificates of deposit; and commercial deposit accounts comprising business checking and tiered money market accounts. The company also offers various loan products, such as home mortgages, residential construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and overdraft protection services; secured and unsecured installment loans for new or used automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, mobile homes, and other personal needs; and business loans to individuals, partnerships, corporations, and other business entities for capital construction, real estate and equipment financing, working capital, real estate development, and other business purposes. In addition, it provides other customary products and services consisting of safe deposit box rentals, wire transfers, check collection services, foreign currency exchange, money orders, and the U.S. savings bonds redemptions; life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; third-party securities and insurance broker and dealer services; electronic banking services; cash management services; and remote deposit capture, merchant credit card processing, night depository, and coin and currency handling services. Further, the company offers trust and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities. As of February 21, 2017, it provided a range of financial services through its 49 branch locations in Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Bar Harbor Bankshares was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 145 offices and 157 automatic teller machines in New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Florida. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.