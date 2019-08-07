Reviewing Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)’s and Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN)’s results

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) and Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bar Harbor Bankshares 25 3.13 N/A 1.93 13.19 Stewardship Financial Corporation 11 4.20 N/A 0.91 16.99

Table 1 demonstrates Bar Harbor Bankshares and Stewardship Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Stewardship Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Bar Harbor Bankshares. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Bar Harbor Bankshares has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stewardship Financial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bar Harbor Bankshares 0.00% 9% 0.9% Stewardship Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.93 beta means Bar Harbor Bankshares’s volatility is 7.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Stewardship Financial Corporation has a 1.09 beta which is 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bar Harbor Bankshares and Stewardship Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.3% and 23.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Bar Harbor Bankshares’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.2% of Stewardship Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bar Harbor Bankshares 1.72% -2.42% -2.35% 6.91% -12.93% 13.2% Stewardship Financial Corporation -0.39% -0.9% 71.22% 79.19% 34% 69.34%

For the past year Bar Harbor Bankshares was less bullish than Stewardship Financial Corporation.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as a bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various retail deposit products, including checking, interest bearing NOW, money market, savings, club, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short-term and long-term certificates of deposit; and commercial deposit accounts comprising business checking and tiered money market accounts. The company also offers various loan products, such as home mortgages, residential construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and overdraft protection services; secured and unsecured installment loans for new or used automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, mobile homes, and other personal needs; and business loans to individuals, partnerships, corporations, and other business entities for capital construction, real estate and equipment financing, working capital, real estate development, and other business purposes. In addition, it provides other customary products and services consisting of safe deposit box rentals, wire transfers, check collection services, foreign currency exchange, money orders, and the U.S. savings bonds redemptions; life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; third-party securities and insurance broker and dealer services; electronic banking services; cash management services; and remote deposit capture, merchant credit card processing, night depository, and coin and currency handling services. Further, the company offers trust and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities. As of February 21, 2017, it provided a range of financial services through its 49 branch locations in Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Bar Harbor Bankshares was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine.

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts. It also offers various loans consisting of commercial, consumer, residential real estate, home equity, personal, installment, construction, automobile, home improvement, and unsecured loans. The company, through its other subsidiaries, is involved in owning and managing an investment portfolio and properties; and insurance business. It operates through 1 main office in Midland Park, as well as 10 branches in Hawthorne, Ridgewood, Montville, North Haledon, Pequannock, Waldwick, Wayne, Westwood, and Wyckoff, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Midland Park, New Jersey.