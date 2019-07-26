Reviewing Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)’s and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bar Harbor Bankshares 25 3.39 N/A 2.08 12.59 Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 39 3.95 N/A 3.06 13.54

Demonstrates Bar Harbor Bankshares and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Bar Harbor Bankshares. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Bar Harbor Bankshares is presently more affordable than Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bar Harbor Bankshares 0.00% 8.9% 0.9% Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 0.00% 10% 1.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.5% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares and 52.2% of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. shares. 1.3% are Bar Harbor Bankshares’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bar Harbor Bankshares -3.96% 1.71% 5.22% 1.2% -10.85% 16.85% Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. -1.19% 12.72% 11.78% 6.97% -14.5% 34.39%

For the past year Bar Harbor Bankshares was less bullish than Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. beats on 10 of the 9 factors Bar Harbor Bankshares.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as a bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various retail deposit products, including checking, interest bearing NOW, money market, savings, club, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short-term and long-term certificates of deposit; and commercial deposit accounts comprising business checking and tiered money market accounts. The company also offers various loan products, such as home mortgages, residential construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and overdraft protection services; secured and unsecured installment loans for new or used automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, mobile homes, and other personal needs; and business loans to individuals, partnerships, corporations, and other business entities for capital construction, real estate and equipment financing, working capital, real estate development, and other business purposes. In addition, it provides other customary products and services consisting of safe deposit box rentals, wire transfers, check collection services, foreign currency exchange, money orders, and the U.S. savings bonds redemptions; life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; third-party securities and insurance broker and dealer services; electronic banking services; cash management services; and remote deposit capture, merchant credit card processing, night depository, and coin and currency handling services. Further, the company offers trust and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities. As of February 21, 2017, it provided a range of financial services through its 49 branch locations in Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Bar Harbor Bankshares was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. It offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, multifamily, construction, and one- to four-family residential loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers cash management solutions comprising information, receivable, and payable management services, as well as automated clearing house, check card, online bill payment, and payroll direct deposit services; and debit cards and mobile services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of PASL Holding LLC.