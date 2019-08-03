Reviewing Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)’s and Its Rivals results

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) is a company in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bar Harbor Bankshares has 49.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Bar Harbor Bankshares has 0.9% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Bar Harbor Bankshares and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bar Harbor Bankshares 0.00% 9.00% 0.90% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Bar Harbor Bankshares and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bar Harbor Bankshares N/A 25 13.19 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Bar Harbor Bankshares has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Bar Harbor Bankshares is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bar Harbor Bankshares 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 1.14 2.72

The rivals have a potential upside of 98.47%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bar Harbor Bankshares and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bar Harbor Bankshares 1.72% -2.42% -2.35% 6.91% -12.93% 13.2% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Bar Harbor Bankshares was less bullish than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Bar Harbor Bankshares is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.93. In other hand, Bar Harbor Bankshares’s peers have beta of 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Bar Harbor Bankshares does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Bar Harbor Bankshares’s competitors beat on 6 of the 5 factors Bar Harbor Bankshares.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as a bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various retail deposit products, including checking, interest bearing NOW, money market, savings, club, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short-term and long-term certificates of deposit; and commercial deposit accounts comprising business checking and tiered money market accounts. The company also offers various loan products, such as home mortgages, residential construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and overdraft protection services; secured and unsecured installment loans for new or used automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, mobile homes, and other personal needs; and business loans to individuals, partnerships, corporations, and other business entities for capital construction, real estate and equipment financing, working capital, real estate development, and other business purposes. In addition, it provides other customary products and services consisting of safe deposit box rentals, wire transfers, check collection services, foreign currency exchange, money orders, and the U.S. savings bonds redemptions; life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; third-party securities and insurance broker and dealer services; electronic banking services; cash management services; and remote deposit capture, merchant credit card processing, night depository, and coin and currency handling services. Further, the company offers trust and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities. As of February 21, 2017, it provided a range of financial services through its 49 branch locations in Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Bar Harbor Bankshares was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine.