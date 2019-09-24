Reviewing Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)’s and Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) and Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bar Harbor Bankshares 25 3.39 N/A 1.93 13.19 Century Bancorp Inc. 85 4.40 N/A 5.10 16.42

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bar Harbor Bankshares and Century Bancorp Inc. Century Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Bar Harbor Bankshares. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Century Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) and Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bar Harbor Bankshares 0.00% 9% 0.9% Century Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.3% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

Bar Harbor Bankshares has a beta of 0.93 and its 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Century Bancorp Inc.’s 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.83 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bar Harbor Bankshares and Century Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.3% and 51.2%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 69.9% of Century Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bar Harbor Bankshares 1.72% -2.42% -2.35% 6.91% -12.93% 13.2% Century Bancorp Inc. 1.32% -6.19% -8.1% 8.65% 9.98% 23.65%

For the past year Bar Harbor Bankshares was less bullish than Century Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Century Bancorp Inc. beats Bar Harbor Bankshares on 9 of the 9 factors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as a bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various retail deposit products, including checking, interest bearing NOW, money market, savings, club, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short-term and long-term certificates of deposit; and commercial deposit accounts comprising business checking and tiered money market accounts. The company also offers various loan products, such as home mortgages, residential construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and overdraft protection services; secured and unsecured installment loans for new or used automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, mobile homes, and other personal needs; and business loans to individuals, partnerships, corporations, and other business entities for capital construction, real estate and equipment financing, working capital, real estate development, and other business purposes. In addition, it provides other customary products and services consisting of safe deposit box rentals, wire transfers, check collection services, foreign currency exchange, money orders, and the U.S. savings bonds redemptions; life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; third-party securities and insurance broker and dealer services; electronic banking services; cash management services; and remote deposit capture, merchant credit card processing, night depository, and coin and currency handling services. Further, the company offers trust and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities. As of February 21, 2017, it provided a range of financial services through its 49 branch locations in Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Bar Harbor Bankshares was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine.