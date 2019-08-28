Reviewing Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)’s and Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE)’s results

This is a contrast between Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) and Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bar Harbor Bankshares 25 2.90 N/A 1.93 13.19 Bridge Bancorp Inc. 30 3.40 N/A 1.97 14.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Bar Harbor Bankshares and Bridge Bancorp Inc. Bridge Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Bar Harbor Bankshares. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Bridge Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bar Harbor Bankshares 0.00% 9% 0.9% Bridge Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

Bar Harbor Bankshares’s current beta is 0.93 and it happens to be 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bridge Bancorp Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.3% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares and 58.8% of Bridge Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares. Competitively, Bridge Bancorp Inc. has 4.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bar Harbor Bankshares 1.72% -2.42% -2.35% 6.91% -12.93% 13.2% Bridge Bancorp Inc. 0.76% -0.92% -5.16% -4.79% -18.64% 14.59%

For the past year Bar Harbor Bankshares has weaker performance than Bridge Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Bridge Bancorp Inc. beats Bar Harbor Bankshares.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as a bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various retail deposit products, including checking, interest bearing NOW, money market, savings, club, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short-term and long-term certificates of deposit; and commercial deposit accounts comprising business checking and tiered money market accounts. The company also offers various loan products, such as home mortgages, residential construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and overdraft protection services; secured and unsecured installment loans for new or used automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, mobile homes, and other personal needs; and business loans to individuals, partnerships, corporations, and other business entities for capital construction, real estate and equipment financing, working capital, real estate development, and other business purposes. In addition, it provides other customary products and services consisting of safe deposit box rentals, wire transfers, check collection services, foreign currency exchange, money orders, and the U.S. savings bonds redemptions; life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; third-party securities and insurance broker and dealer services; electronic banking services; cash management services; and remote deposit capture, merchant credit card processing, night depository, and coin and currency handling services. Further, the company offers trust and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities. As of February 21, 2017, it provided a range of financial services through its 49 branch locations in Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Bar Harbor Bankshares was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Bridgehampton National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include time, savings, and demand deposits. The company also provides various loans comprising commercial real estate mortgage, multi-family mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction and land, commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loan products; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities. In addition, it offers merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, individual retirement accounts, and investment products and services through a third party broker dealer. Further, the company operates as a broker of title insurance services. It primarily serves small businesses, municipal relationships, and consumer relationships. The company operates 40 branches in the market areas of Suffolk, Nassau counties, Bayside, and Manhattan. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Bridgehampton, New York.