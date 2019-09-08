Reviewing Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)’s and BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)’s results

This is a contrast between Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) and BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bar Harbor Bankshares 25 2.96 N/A 1.93 13.19 BCB Bancorp Inc. 13 2.36 N/A 1.20 10.68

Demonstrates Bar Harbor Bankshares and BCB Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. BCB Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Bar Harbor Bankshares. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Bar Harbor Bankshares is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Bar Harbor Bankshares and BCB Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bar Harbor Bankshares 0.00% 9% 0.9% BCB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.93 beta means Bar Harbor Bankshares’s volatility is 7.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. BCB Bancorp Inc.’s 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.74 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.3% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.1% of BCB Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.9% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12% of BCB Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bar Harbor Bankshares 1.72% -2.42% -2.35% 6.91% -12.93% 13.2% BCB Bancorp Inc. -1.23% -3.02% -1.84% 11.08% -13.6% 22.54%

For the past year Bar Harbor Bankshares has weaker performance than BCB Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Bar Harbor Bankshares beats BCB Bancorp Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as a bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various retail deposit products, including checking, interest bearing NOW, money market, savings, club, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short-term and long-term certificates of deposit; and commercial deposit accounts comprising business checking and tiered money market accounts. The company also offers various loan products, such as home mortgages, residential construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and overdraft protection services; secured and unsecured installment loans for new or used automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, mobile homes, and other personal needs; and business loans to individuals, partnerships, corporations, and other business entities for capital construction, real estate and equipment financing, working capital, real estate development, and other business purposes. In addition, it provides other customary products and services consisting of safe deposit box rentals, wire transfers, check collection services, foreign currency exchange, money orders, and the U.S. savings bonds redemptions; life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; third-party securities and insurance broker and dealer services; electronic banking services; cash management services; and remote deposit capture, merchant credit card processing, night depository, and coin and currency handling services. Further, the company offers trust and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities. As of February 21, 2017, it provided a range of financial services through its 49 branch locations in Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Bar Harbor Bankshares was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. At December 31, 2016, it operated through 22 branches in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Monroe Township, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 2 branches in Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Bayonne, New Jersey.