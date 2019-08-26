Reviewing Baozun Inc. (BZUN)’s and Its Rivals results

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) is a company in the Catalog & Mail Order Houses industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Baozun Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.91% of all Catalog & Mail Order Houses’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Baozun Inc. has 2.4% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 5.73% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Baozun Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baozun Inc. 0.00% 14.00% 7.70% Industry Average 8.54% 47.28% 5.35%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Baozun Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Baozun Inc. N/A 43 71.18 Industry Average 1.60B 18.69B 56.17

Baozun Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Baozun Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baozun Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 4.71 2.90

$59.2 is the average target price of Baozun Inc., with a potential upside of 46.53%. As a group, Catalog & Mail Order Houses companies have a potential upside of 77.11%. Based on the data given earlier, Baozun Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Baozun Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baozun Inc. -7.67% -7.44% 3.55% 44.17% -14.04% 69.84% Industry Average 6.32% 22.10% 29.14% 37.95% 35.19% 47.86%

For the past year Baozun Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Baozun Inc. are 1.8 and 1.5. Competitively, Baozun Inc.’s competitors have 1.55 and 1.26 for Current and Quick Ratio. Baozun Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Baozun Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Baozun Inc. has a beta of 3.2 and its 220.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Baozun Inc.’s competitors are 64.10% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.64 beta.

Dividends

Baozun Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Baozun Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Baozun Inc.’s peers.

Baozun Inc. provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment. The company also operates Maikefeng mobile application that offers various branded products. It serves brand partners in the apparel, appliances, electronics, home and furnishings, food and health products, cosmetics, fast moving consumer goods, insurance, and automobile categories. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.